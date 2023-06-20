HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A fire that broke out in Washington County on Monday and threatened homes has been fully contained as of Tuesday morning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, though fire authorities said it was human-caused.

The fire began near the Sand Hollow State Park, southwest of Hurricane and northeast of St. George, before 7 p.m. on Monday, June 19. When first reported, the fire burned an estimated 50 acres, and crews only had it 2% contained. The fire fed off of grass and was pushed further by the wind.

50 homes were threatened as a result of the fire, but no evacuations were mandated.

Overnight from Monday into Tuesday, fire crews were able to stop the fire from spreading and fully contained the spread by Tuesday morning. Crews determined the fire burned 614 acres.

At the last update, firefighters were in the “mop-up” phase of putting out the fire. Crews from Hurricane, St. George, Washington Fire Department, Bureau of Land Management, and Forestry, Fire and State Lands responded.

Resources included two air tankers to help fight the fire.