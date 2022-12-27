HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was shot and killed by police officers after a short pursuit and a home invasion in Hurricane on Monday, Dec. 26.

Police say they received a call to the Hurricane Cemetery just before 7:30 p.m. to find a man that said he was being threatened. When police say they found the man, he allegedly started yelling at Hurricane City Police Officers in Spanish before driving his car at the officers.

A short pursuit ensued as the man fled the scene, but officers stopped the chase due to safety concerns. The man was spotted not long after, reportedly driving “very slowly and erratically” near 700 West and State Street and making numerous abrupt u-turns.

The erratic driving allegedly caused the man to crash his car into another driver, reportedly causing “substantial damage” to both cars. After the crash, the man drove off the road before abandoning his car.

A short time later, Hurricane City Police say they received a call near 2400 West and 200 North. The resident reported a man in his mid-40s speaking Spanish had “just walked into their home.”

Officers responded and entered the home and reported shots had been fired, according to the statement. Police reported the suspect was fatally shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

During the altercation, a police K9 was stabbed in the neck. Police said the K9 is currently in critical condition and has been transported to Las Vegas for emergency medical care.

The four family members inside the house were not injured.

“We send our condolences to the family of the deceased. And our hearts and prayers are currently with our K9 that was injured and his partner and family as we are all hoping for the best possible outcome,” Hurricane City Police said in a statement.

The officer-involved shooting is being investigated by the Washington County Critical Incident Task Force and involves officers from the Hurricane City Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time, pending notification of his family.