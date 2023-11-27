WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was killed in a Washington County rollover crash early Monday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a report just before 5:30 a.m. of a truck that had rolled.

According to Sgt. Lucas Alfred, the truck was traveling southbound on State Route 18, went off the roadway, and rolled. The truck was attached to a trailer that reportedly disconnected as the truck continued to roll.

Medical personnel, while assisting at the scene, scoured the area and located the deceased driver, Kerry Hafen, 47, of Washington City.

There is no further information available at this time.

Courtesy Washington County Sheriff’s Office

