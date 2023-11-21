MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A 61-year-old man was killed in a crash on Highway 191 in Moab on Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, according to the Moab City Police Department.

Moab City Police said the crash happened after 5 a.m. outside of a hotel near 1400 North and Highway 191. Witnesses said the semi-truck was traveling southbound on the highway when a red SUV pulled out of a hotel parking lot and crossed in front of the semi-truck.

“The red SUV was T-boned by the semi-truck, sending both vehicles into oncoming northbound traffic and causing the highway to be completely blocked,” Moab Police said in a press release.

First responders performed life-saving efforts on the 61-year-old man until he could be taken to the hospital. Moab Police said he died at the hospital a short time later. Police have not released the identity of the 61-year-old, pending notification of family.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The driver of the semi-truck reportedly complained of arm and leg pain following the crash and was also taken to the hospital in stable condition.

“Our condolences go out to the family of the decedent,” said Moab Police. “The crash is still under investigation at this time.”

Highway 191 was closed for about four hours following the crash while officers on scene conducted an investigation and crews cleared the scene. Highway 191 has since been reopened in both directions.