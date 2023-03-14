JUAB COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man died after the car he was in lost control and crashed in Juab County on Sunday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash reportedly happened on March 12, just after 2:30 p.m. Utah Highway Patrol said a white Tesla sedan was driving south on I-15 just south of the Utah County line near mile marker 240. Road conditions were reportedly slushy, causing the Tesla to lose control.

The Tesla crashed into the cable barrier, rebounding across all lanes and into the median, Utah Highway Patrol said. Moments later, a PT Cruiser lost control in the same location, and spun into the median, striking the Tesla.

Utah Highway Patrol said the driver of the PT Cruiser was injured in the crash and taken a local hospital. A man in the passenger seat of the PT Cruiser lost his life due to injuries suffered in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing. The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been publically released.