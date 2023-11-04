ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Police have announced shocking news that the individual killed in an auto-pedestrian crash in St. George Friday night was the brother of the woman killed at the very same location just two days before.

On Friday, Nov. 3, at around 8:50 p.m., St. George Police responded to an auto-pedestrian crash at 500 North Bluff. It was reported that the man was hit by a pickup truck.

Police said the man passed away on scene from his injuries.

“From initial statements it appears that the pedestrian was crossing Bluff Street in the marked crosswalk with a walk signal,” the release states.

Witnesses said the vehicle failed to stop for the red light at the intersection and struck the man.

Just two days prior, on Wednesday, Nov. 1, St. George Police responded to the same location at around 8 p.m. on reports of a woman that had been struck by a vehicle.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

“The pedestrian in this case was identified as the brother to the female pedestrian that died in an auto-pedestrian crash at the same location on Wed, November 1. We offer our condolences to the families affected by these tragic incidents. Both cases are still under investigation,” St. George Police said.

The driver in Friday night’s auto-pedestrian crash has been identified as Brianna Waters. She has been booked into the Purgatory Correctional Facility on charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, DUI with prior conviction, failure to obey red light, failure to yield to pedestrian, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of cocaine.

Police said Wednesday night’s fatal crash is not considered to be DUI-related, and the driver has not been charged.

No further information is available at this time.