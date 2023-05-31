KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A 51-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Kane County last Sunday.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, at about 11:40 p.m., a blue Kia Sorento was traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound State Route 89 when it left the roadway as it was turning.

The car hit a guardrail near milepost 25 and rolled over multiple times. The 51-year-old driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was ejected as he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to UHP.

An ambulance that was returning from transport arrived at the scene first. First responders determined the driver was deceased shortly after.

Officials say the man was reported as suicidal before the crash.

No further information has been released.