MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — Moab City Police Department has arrested a man after confronting him while he was allegedly sneaking pictures of women and children at the Moab City Aquatic Center.

Luis Alfredo Guzman, 41, was charged with 31 second-degree felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor after police say they found over 400 sexually explicit photos and videos of children on his devices.

Police said at this time it appears the sexually explicit photos were obtained through the internet and do not involve any local victims. However, Moab police said it will take time to complete the investigation due to the “large amount” of material discovered.

Several photos of women and children taken in Moab and the surrounding area were also allegedly found on Guzman’s devices. Authorities said these photos were taken in public spaces and everyone in the photos was clothed.

“Regardless of whether the photos and videos taken locally are found to be illegal, we recognize the mere act of surreptitiously filming and photographing women and children is disturbing and of great concern to the entire community,” Moab Police said in a statement.

Moab Police emphasized that the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center is a safe place for community members and visitors to enjoy. Law Enforcement said they are working closely with the center and other businesses in the area to prevent further incidents of this kind in the future.

Authorities have also coordinated with local mental health and victim service providers who are on standby and willing to assist anyone in need. Victim advocates are also always available and can provide potential victims with support and resources by calling 435-259-8938.

Moab City Police Department encourages members of the public to continue to report suspicious activity as soon as possible. Community members who may have witnessed Guzman allegedly in the acts or are concerned they may have been victimized are asked to call the Moab Police Department Investigations Division at 435-259-8938.