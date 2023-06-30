HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — A Hurricane man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after he was allegedly hit by an underaged DUI driver early Friday morning.

According to Hurricane City Police Department, Brianna Boykin, 20, was driving a gold Mini Cooper when she struck a 23-year-old man who was in the street.

After a preliminary investigation, officers believe that both individuals were at a party in the same area of the Shadow Ridge Subdivision earlier in the night. There were reportedly two other people in the car with Boykin and another person who was walking with the man who was struck.

The 23-year-old man, who has not been identified by police, was taken to St. George Regional Hospital in critical condition. The two other passengers and the other pedestrian reportedly fled the scene before police arrived.

According to police, Boykin was under the influence at the time of the crash and believe that Boykin’s impairment along with speed and possibly reckless driving caused the collision.

Boykin was booked and is facing charges of driving under the influence, negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious injury, driving left of center, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of alcohol by a minor, and operating a vehicle without insurance.

Hurricane City Police Department is asking the community who has any information regarding anyone that was at the party or who could help in identifying the witnesses to the crash to call 435-635-9663 and reference case #23H004430.