ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A Utah man has been sentenced to more than two years in prison followed by three years supervised release after he admitted to a credit union robbery.

On July 26, 2023, Jason Grace, 54, of St. George, entered a Mountain America Credit Union in St. George. He handed the teller a note that read “this is a robbery” and directed the clerk to provide him $4,400, according to court documents.

The teller reportedly gave Grace $100 bills, and Grace fled in a two-door black Chevy Silverado.

St. George Police Department officers and FBI agents responded to the scene and began investigating. They said they alerted surrounding neighborhood law enforcement of the robbery and provided descriptions of the suspect and the truck.

The next day, Mesquite police officers spotted the truck in the parking lot of the Virgin River Casino, where Grace was staying, court documents state. It was confirmed to be his truck and the getaway vehicle.

Investigators also identified Grace as the suspect by comparing his driver’s license photo to surveillance from the robbery and photos on social media.

He was served a search warrant, and his hotel room and vehicle were searched, where officers found clothing that matched what he wore during the robbery.

Grace was arrested, and he allegedly told officers he chewed up the robbery note and spit it out the window as he was driving.

He told officers that after obtaining the money, he purchased two money orders, a pool cue he recently pawned, paid his back rent, and fled to Mesquite with the remainder of the money, court documents state.

U.S. Attorney Trina A. Higgins of the District of Utah said no individual should be threatened or intimidated at their place of business.

She said this was not a spontaneous act of violence, but instead something he “carefully considered” for a week.