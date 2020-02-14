Man found guilty in murder of Cedar City 2-year-old

Gavin Michael Haar, pictured far left, was found guilty of murder and child abuse in the case of Christopher Leader Jr’s death, Cedar City, Feb. 13, 2020 | Photo by Kelsey Cooke, St George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – After 3 1/2 days of deliberation, a jury convicted a 27-year-old man in the death of a 2-year-old Cedar City boy, according to St. George News.

Gavin Michael Haar was found guilty of first-degree felony murder and second-degree felony child abuse and was found not guilty of third-degree felony child abuse.

Christoper Leader Jr. was taken to the hospital on June 12, 2018 just before 2 a.m. The medical examiner determined his death to be a homicide and said he suffered internal bleeding caused by blunt force trauma.

Documents indicate the boy was “covered with numerous bruises on his forehead, eyes, ears, mouth and several circular bruises on the chest and abdomen.”

Haar is the boyfriend of the boy’s mother, Brittany Hall. Investigators learned Hall left for work just before midnight and Haar was babysitting her son. At 12:30 a.m. Haar texted his girlfriend and told her the boy was not breathing.

The couple had inconsistencies in their stories and originally said the boy got the bruises from four-wheeling but a roommate said the couple had been home with the boy the day they indicated they had gone out riding.

Hall was charged with felony child abuse and obstruction of justice and was sentenced to 1-15 years in prison.

Christopher Leader Jr.

Haar’s sentencingis scheduled on March 25 at 9 a.m.

You can read the full story, including details from the court hearing at stgeorgeutah.com