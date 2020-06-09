Man found dead inside home damaged by Apple Valley wildfire

APPLE VALLEY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A man was found dead inside a home damaged by a wildfire burning south of state Route 59 about two miles west of Apple Valley.

The cause of his death remains under investigation, according to officials.

The wildfire, dubbed the Apple Fire, ignited at approximately 7:35 p.m. Monday.

Related: Firefighters battle wildfire in Washington County, one structure damaged

Early estimates showed the blaze had burned about 80 acres, but fire officials confirmed later in the evening the blaze was around 49 acres and was 10% contained.

Resources deployed on scene include twelve engines, three water tenders, one bulldozer, and two single-engine air tankers.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.