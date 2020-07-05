Man dies while being booked into Iron County Jail

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 49-year-old man died while being booked into the Iron County Jail on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Anderson from Cedar City was arrested on drug-related charges and transported to the Iron County Jail just before 6 p.m.

While being booked, Anderson started to experience a medical episode. Personnel started providing Anderson with medical aid and life-saving measures but he did not survive and was pronounced deceased at the jail.

Members of the Critical Indicant Taskforce, Iron County Sheriff Detectives, and personnel from the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an in-custody death investigation.

Anderson was transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

More information will be released as it becomes available.