KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man died in an ATV accident in Kane County on Friday, Aug. 25, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

David Matthews, 56, of Washington, Utah, was reportedly riding with his father when the accident occurred, and he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Just after 2 p.m. on Aug. 25, deputies with the Kane County Sheriff’s Office, a Bureau of Land Management ranger, emergency medical technicians from the Kanab Fire Department, and a medical helicopter responded to a distress call regarding an ATV accident on Trail #4 of the Hog Canyon Trail System.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office said that the accident occurred “due to the nature of the trail,” which has been reportedly recognized as one of the more challenging routes in the county.

Officials said that after the accident, members of a passing ATV group provided CPR before emergency personnel arrived, which took some time due to the remote location.

Classic Air Medical reportedly transported Matthews to the Kanab City Airport, where he was turned over to Mosdell Mortuary to be transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s office, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office encourages all ATV enthusiasts to adhere to the following safety guidelines while enjoying the county’s trails:

Familiarize yourself with the difficulty level and potential hazards of the trail before embarking on your ride

Wear appropriate safety gear, including helmets, goggles, and protective clothing

Always ride within your skill level and exercise caution at all times

Avoid riding alone whenever possible and inform someone of your intended route and estimated return time

Maintain your ATV in optimal condition and perform regular safety checks before each ride

This incident remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.