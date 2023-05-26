MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A man died on Thursday while hiking the Devil’s Garden Trail in Arches National Park.

On Thursday, May 25, National Park Service rangers responded to a report of CPR in progress. When they arrived, they found the unconscious man on the Primitive Loop section of Devil’s Garden trail.

According to a press release, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful, and the 69-year-old man was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Personnel from Grandy County EMS, and a Life Flight helicopter also responded to the scene.

The situation is being investigated by officials, and there is no additional information about the incident available at this time, National Parks Service reported.

This is the second fatality in a nearby national park this week, NPS reminds hikers to be careful, drink lots of water, and not attempt a hike unprepared.