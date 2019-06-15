Man dies following two-vehicle crash in Enoch

Southern Utah
IRON COUNTY (ABC4 News) -A man is dead after a crash in Enoch Friday afternoon.

Utah Highway Patrol said a green minivan was traveling south on SR 130 approaching Mid-Valley Road around 3:15 p.m.

Troopers said the van had the right of way when a tan Suburban traveling west on Mid-Valley Road pulled into intersection and into the path of the mini-van.

The minivan struck the Suburban causing it to overturn. The driver and the passengers in the mini-van were wearing their seatbelts and were uninjured, troopers said.

The driver of the Suburban was not wearing his seatbelt. He was taken to the hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

The crash is under investigation by UHP.

