KANAB, Utah (ABC4) — A Colorado man died after an off-highway vehicle accident at Coral Pink Sand Dunes State Park, according to the Utah Department of Natural Resources.

Just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, Abel Ocampo, 23, from Denver, Colorado, was driving a side-by-side vehicle in dunes when he lost control, resulting in a rollover accident, according to Utah DNR.

Those nearby called for help and attempted to get Ocampo from the overturned vehicle, according to Utah DNR. First responders from the Utah Division of State Parks, Kane County Sheriff’s Office, and Kane County Ambulance reportedly arrived shortly after and attempted life saving measures, however Ocampo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said there was one passenger in the vehicle, who sustained minor injuries. One of the witnesses, who assisted in lifting the machine, sustained leg injuries and was transported to the hospital by ambulance, according to Utah DNR.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Officials said Ocampo was not wearing a helmet or seatbelt at the time of the incident.

The Utah Division of State Parks encourages all outdoor recreators to prioritize safety. They said to always recreate with a buddy, wear life jackets and helmets, and let somebody know where you are going and when to expect your return.

They also said to check weather conditions and water temperatures, to use alcohol responsibly, and never drink while driving a vehicle of any kind or engaging in potentially dangerous activities.

This incident is under investigation at this time.