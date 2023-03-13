MOAB, Utah (ABC4) – A man has reportedly died while at Arches National Park in Moab on Sunday, March 12.

The National Park Service said rangers responded to reports of CPR being performed on a man on the Devils Garden Trail. NPS reported resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was 56 years old.

Information on the man’s identity or why he needed medical attention has not been released at this time.

NPS said personnel from the Grand County Sheriff’s Department, Grand County EMS and Classic Air Medical also responded to the scene.

No additional information has been made available at this time.