Man dies after being found unresponsive on Greyhound bus in St. George

ST. GEORGE (ABC4 News) – St. George Police say a 59-year-old man has died after being found unresponsive in the back of a Greyhound bus Monday.

Shortly before 3 p.m., two K-9 officers were performing a routine check to detect any illegal drugs at the Greyhound bus stop in S. George, officials said.

Witnesses said the man had gone to the bathroom at the back of the bus at least 20 minutes before their arrival at the bus stop, but he hadn’t come out, according to police.

Officers said they found him unresponsive and immediately began CPR and other lifesaving measures, which failed. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

“He was fine, up and walking around and talking. There wasn’t anything suspicious,” St. George Police Officer Tiffany Atkin said. “He was traveling southbound on the Greyhound bus. All we know at this point is their next stop was going to be Las Vegas, so where his ultimate destination would’ve been, we’re not sure.”

Atkin told ABC4 News the man was not from St. George and detectives don’t believe he’s from Utah. Investigators are working on getting a hold of the victim’s family, so they’re unable to identify him.

Detectives say the investigation is ongoing, but at this point, authorities have found nothing to indicate any foul play was involved.

