Man dead following officer-involved shooting in Cedar City.
CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News) – A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Cedar City Monday afternoon.

Iron County Sheriff’s Office reported the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near 820 South and Sunset Drive.

The sheriff’s office said dispatch received a phone call from a woman reporting her husband making threats against her, her adult son and law enforcement.

Cedar City police officer responded to the residence. Police said when they announced their presence and requested the man come out with his hands visible, the man “approached law enforcement officers while pointing a handgun in their direction.”

The officers opened fire and fired multiple rounds hitting the man. Police said officers at the scene began lifesaving efforts, however, when medical personnel responded the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The Iron/Garfield, Beaver Critical Incident Task Force is now investigating the shooting.

