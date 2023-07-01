WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man has been arrested on multiple felony charges relating to a crash in Southern Utah that killed a seven-year-old boy and injured three others, according to court documents.

Tracy Sandoval, 47, had a BAC of .148, .098 above the legal limit in Utah.

Sandoval was booked on charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, second-degree felony; three counts of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury, third-degree felony; automobile homicide involving device — negligence, third-degree felony; negligently operating a vehicle resulting in injury, class A misdemeanor; among other traffic-related charges.

Sandoval committed these violations while on probation or parole, according to the probable cause statement.

On Friday, June 30, at around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to an accident near 200 S 100 E in Washington City. One vehicle fled the scene, which officers found belonged to Sandoval after finding his license plate in debris.

Witnesses stated Sandoval’s white Ford Expedition was traveling east on 200 S and “blew through a stop sign,” according to court documents. They later reported that he T-boned a passenger vehicle, which then spun around and crashed into another vehicle, according to court documents.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers reportedly found multiple victims, including a 44-year-old, 19-year-old, 17-year-old and seven-year-old. The seven-year-old had a faint pulse and after officers started life-saving measures, they took the child to St. George Medical Center where he passed away, according to the affidavit.

Officers reportedly circulated the area and found Sandoval in his heavily damaged car. They detained Sandoval and found he was drunk, according to court documents.

Officers determined Sandoval was “impaired to the point of rendering him incapable of operating a motor vehicle,” according to the affidavit. He was then placed under arrest for DUI.

Sandoval reportedly grabbed his phone to text his wife while driving. His phone slipped through his hands and he bent down grab it, but when he got up, he hit the passenger vehicle, according to court documents.

Additionally, according to court documents, Sandoval knew he ran the stop sign and was aware he caused the accident but left because he was nervous. He then “started to feel bad” and drove back to the accident, according to the affidavit.