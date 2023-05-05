SEVIER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was charged for allegedly providing alcohol to the teenager involved in the fatal Sevier crash.

The fatal rollover crash occurred on May 2, around 7:50 p.m. in Sevier County. The crash happened on a dirt road just west of Richfield. Officers believe alcohol was involved.

Carlos Ivan Reyes, 27, was charged with providing alcohol to a teenager involved in the crash. According to Facebook messages, he gave them a 12-pack of “Twisted Teas,” and $20 dollars for a broken-down pickup truck.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling too fast and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll. There were three teenagers in the car aged 14, 15, and 16. Both the 14, and 16-year-old teens were injured, and the 15-year-old died.

The 14-year-old was driving at the time of the crash. He was charged with a second-degree felony manslaughter charge, and a class A misdemeanor charge of obstruction of justice.

Prosecutors may appeal to the court to try the 14-year-old as an adult, however since reportedly he has a clean record, it is unlikely. He will likely be tried in the juvenile court system.