SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — A southern Utah man is accused of abusing his girlfriend’s 20-month-old child, leaving the toddler with several broken ribs, a fractured skull and brain bleeding.

Colton Grange, 28, was charged via warrant Thursday with one count of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony, court documents filed in Piute County show.

According to investigators, Grange moved into his girlfriend’s home in Marysvale in October, and not long after the woman’s young daughter started to appear sick. Grange is not the father of the child.

Doctors initially thought it might be an ear infection, but the girl still seemed to be in pain a month later. The mother told investigators that her daughter acted as though “her skin hurt” when she picked her up, the court documents state.

On Nov. 21, the mother took her daughter to the emergency room after Grange brought her on an errand to pick up hay. The mother told investigators that the girl came back from the trip lethargic and “ice cold.”

Doctors at the hospital found that she was hypothermic. Early the next morning, a medical helicopter flew the child to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City, where she remained for two days.

When the mother returned with the girl to southern Utah, the child started vomiting just days later. The girl also began to pull her hair and rub her face in concerning ways, the mother told investigators. The child then went limp and unresponsive.

When the mother told Grange the girl needed to go back to the hospital, Grange became enraged, the court documents state. Again, a medical helicopter flew the girl to Primary Children’s Hospital.

A comprehensive examination of the child showed she had a brain hemorrhage, a skull fracture, several spinal injuries, a sternum fracture, and multiple broken ribs in various stages of healing, the court documents state. The skull fracture had happened in between the two visits to the Salt Lake City hospital.

When the mother told Grange about the extent of the girl’s injuries, he allegedly said, “I’m going to prison.” He claimed not to know what shaken baby syndrome was, the mother told investigators.

In interviews with police, Grange said that the girl’s wounds were the result of her trying to walk and falling “all the time,” the court documents state. He said he felt the child was unlucky.