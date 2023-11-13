ST. GEORGE, UTAH (ABC4) — The Utah man accused of being high on meth when he crashed a car in St. George, killing both his young sons, was released from the hospital Monday and booked into jail.

The St. George Police Department said that 36-year-old Eric Babauta, of Ivins, was booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility after being released from St. George Regional Hospital around noon. Babauta had been hospitalized since the Oct. 29 crash.

According to charges filed in Washington County, Babauta crashed a Nissan Sentra into a power pole along the 500 block of North Dixie Drive. A blood test later showed methamphetamine in his system.

Babauta’s two sons, 9-year-old Emilio and 4-year-old Anthony, were seriously wounded in the crash, and both died at the hospital not long after. Just before the deadly crash, the boys’ father had picked them up, in violation of a protective order, the charges state.

Babauta is facing one felony count of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death. He is also charged with several misdemeanors, including violation of a protective order, driving under the influence, and reckless driving.