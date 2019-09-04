Man caught on camera taking bike of porch in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY (ABC4 News)- Police in Cedar City are looking to identify a man caught on camera stealing a bike.

The video shows the man walk up to a porch and pull out a bike…he sits on it for a while and then sets the bike down.

He then reappears on camera with a second bike. He is seen sitting on the bike seat for a short time before he sets the second bike down and hops back on the original bike.

“It appears he got tired of walking and decided to take a little joyride on a bicycle that doesn’t belong to him,” a post on the Cedar City Police Dept. Facebook page stated.

Anyone that can identify this suspect is asked to call Sgt. Bulloch at 435-586-2955 and reference case # C19-02937.

