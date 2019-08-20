Newsfore Opt-In Form

Man becomes entangled in wires and cables, drowns at Lake Powell

Southern Utah

by: Mercy Owusu

Courtesy: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

PAGE, Arizona (ABC4 News) – A 31-year-old Colorado City man is dead after he reportedly jumped in the water at Lake Powell and did not resurface on Sunday.

The National Park Service (NPS) Dispatch said they received a call about the drowning at about 7:58 p.m. near slip F-3.

When NPS rangers arrived on the scene, they said Jacob Jessop appeared to be ensnarled in wires and cables at the depth of 20 to 30 feet.

Recovery was suspended until daylight on Monday, August 19, according to officials.

Jessop was recovered at 10:53 a.m. at a depth of 249 feet by the Grand Canyon National Recreation Dive Team.

Jessop was pronounced dead at the scene by the Coconino County Medical Examiner and transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Flagstaff for an autopsy.

This is the third recent drowning reported at Lake Powell.

