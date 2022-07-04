WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man is facing several aggravated assault charges after he allegedly tried to run over several people in a Washington County neighborhood on Saturday.

Police arrived on the scene of the incident around 5 a.m. where they found a man with a laceration to his right arm who was bleeding “profusely” from the wound, arrest records state. Another man on the scene was attempting to give the victim medical care.

Both men told police that the suspect, who was later identified as 27-year-old Aaron Ray Felde, attempted to run them over and crashed into two other cars near the two men.

Felde allegedly was driving a Nissan Pathfinder in which both of the victims rode in. Both victims told police that Felde was driving erratically and they asked him to let them out of the car several times.

When the two got out of the car, one of the men noticed Felde driving toward them, eventually hitting one of the men.

Another witness told police, “a dark green vehicle backed up quickly and then accelerated towards four people ‘crushing’ one person who was wearing a white shirt and striking one male who was wearing a baseball cap.”

Felde then struck two other cars parked in the area before he left the scene.

Felde was arrested on four counts of aggravated assault, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to report an accident, driving with a suspended driver’s license, and intoxication.