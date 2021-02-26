Man arrested with hundreds of counterfeit Fentanyl pills in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man was found with hundreds of counterfeit Fentanyl pills during a traffic stop in St. George on Thursday.

According to a probable cause statement, deputies from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop that was traveling northbound on I-15.

After they approached the car, the deputies smelled Marijuana inside the car. Both the passenger and driver were then asked to get out of the vehicle.

A probable cause statement said that the deputies saw the passenger of the car, identified as Dreshaun Ellisemery Moore, 22, making “furtive” movements toward his right pocket and waistband. Deputies asked Moore to place his hands on the roof of the vehicle, which he refused. After continuing to resist the officer, Moore was handcuffed, according to a probable cause statement.

Deputies then reached into Moore’s pocket and found a “large bag of pills” and Marijuana in his other pocket.

The deputies further investigated the pills and initially thought they were Oxycodone but were later found to be counterfeit Fentanyl pills.

Moore was arrested for possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, interference with an arresting officer among other charges. The driver of the car was not arrested.