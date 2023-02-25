ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested on Feb. 23 in connection to an alleged robbery of a 13-year-old boy’s Air Jordan sneakers and money. The robbery allegedly took place after arranging to sell the victim the shoes in what the suspect said was a gang-related act of retaliation, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Jose Vazquez Mendoza, 20, was arrested after allegedly arranging on Facebook Marketplace to meet an adolescent near his home in St. George to sell Air Jordans in exchange for another style of Jordans and $200.

The adolescent brought the shoes and money to the set location on Feb. 19 around 10 p.m., where one of the suspects allegedly took the shoes with the money inside them and shoved the victim to the ground. The victim then said he ran back to his home and the suspect drove off in a blue Ford. The adolescent also said there were multiple people in the car.

Police said they arrested Mendoza after tracking the Facebook profile and using the description of his vehicle to locate him. They then reportedly searched Mendoza’s girlfriend’s apartment, where the car had been parked, and found the Jordans in the closet without the money.

Upon questioning, Mendoza admitted to being in the car during the robbery but said another suspect planned and carried out the theft. Mendoza also said the other suspect performed the robbery in a gang-related form of retaliation, as the victim had allegedly pointed a gun at the suspect’s aunt.

Mendoza allegedly continued to say that the incident was part of a rivalry between two local gangs called the GBN and the GBN Killers. Police say these gangs have mostly juveniles “that have been burglarizing and stealing cars, shooting at houses, stealing guns, assaulting each other, and other felonious activities.”

Prior to searching Mendoza, police say he told them he had “oxy” on his person, for which police searched and located what is believed to be Acetaminophen and Oxycodone Hydrochloride, the statement said.

Mendoza has been arrested on charges of robbery, theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, according to the affidavit.

Mendoza was booked in the Washington County Jail on Feb. 23.