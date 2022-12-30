ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — St. George Police reported arresting a 51-year-old man Monday who admitted to breaking into at least five cars after bystanders reported seeing him do it.

Kevin Blaine Haslam, 51, faces five charges of theft, five charges of vehicle burglary, two charges of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Probable cause documents state that police responded to the 3600 block of S. Marigold Way to find Haslam hiding behind a car. Not only did Haslam admit to the thefts and burglaries, according to police, but he also still had stolen property in his possession.

Upon arrest, Haslam stated his girlfriend, Stacey Wilkinson, 53, was in his car further down the street. Police found Wilkinson with drug paraphernalia in plain sight. Police said they also found what they believed to be heroin and meth in her purse. Further searches of the car also turned up more paraphernalia, suspected heroin in a syringe, and meth in a glass pipe.

Wilkinson claimed she had no idea what Haslam had been doing, though police found suspected stolen property, including stolen checks, binoculars, tools, change, sunglasses, and many other items in the car with her.

Haslam admitted to owning the meth pipe and syringe.

Wilkinson faces charges of heroin possession, meth possession and drug paraphernalia possession.

All persons arrested are assumed not guilty until proven so in a court of law.