Man arrested in Cedar City after thousands of fentanyl pills found in roof lining of truck

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A man was arrested Wednesday after police found nearly 2,500 fentanyl pills, disguised as oxycodone, hidden in the roof lining of his pickup truck.

Jaime Rivera Jauregui, 36, has been arrested for drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, and use of drug paraphernalia.

On Dec. 29, Jauregui was pulled over while traveling north on I-15 in Cedar City after an officer observed Jauregui cross over the solid white line with his truck, a probable cause statement reads.

While questioning Jauregui, police found that the suspect’s story was not consistent and was constantly changing. Jauregui’s hands were shaking and he was speaking very fast, police say.

Due to his suspicious activity, police asked Jauregui if they could search his car and he agreed.

Officers deployed a K-9 who indicated that there were narcotics inside of the car.

Initially, when asked if he had anything illegal inside of the car, Jauregui told officers no. Once officers began searching the vehicle, Jauregui admitted that he had a “large sum of pills in the vehicle.”

Jauregui then told police that he brought the pills in California for $3,000 and they would be located in the roof lining of the car.

Police found a clear plastic bag inside of a black plastic bag that contained 2,500 small blue circular pills. The pills were marked with an “M” on one side and “30” on the other. Police say the pills appear to be counterfeit oxycodone pills but are actually fentanyl pills.

Methamphetamine was also found in Jauregui’s pockets.