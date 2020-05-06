Man arrested for DUI in crash that severed two limbs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was booked into Washington County Jail Tuesday after police records state he caused a crash that left two people’s limbs severed.
23-year-old Dylan Pletsch was arrested with a .147 blood alcohol content, arresting documents state.
The crash happened Monday afternoon on Old Highway 91 near the Utah/Arizona border.
According to Pletsch’s booking records he crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle headed the opposite direction.
Responding officers said by the time they got to the scene a LifeFlight team had already arrived and was helping the two motorcyclists.
“I observed as one occupant had a severed left foot and a female passenger who had severed left leg,” records state.
The officer found that Pletsch was driving with a suspended licence out of Ohio.
“Dylan also admitted to having 1 beer earlier and changed his story to a few beers upon completion of the field sobriety testing,” arresting documents state.
He was booked for DUI-with serious bodily injury, driving on a suspended license, and improper lane travel.
Latest stories:
- PPE Push Pack program launched to help small business jump start COVID-19 transition
- Dennis Lindsey hopeful NBA can crown a champion this season
- Some grocery stores limit meat purchases during COVID-19 related shortage
- Stadium of Fire canceled for 2020, but fireworks still on for July 4th
- Residents spearhead cleanup efforts after Gunlock State Park trashed with litter