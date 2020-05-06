Man arrested for DUI in crash that severed two limbs

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was booked into Washington County Jail Tuesday after police records state he caused a crash that left two people’s limbs severed.

23-year-old Dylan Pletsch was arrested with a .147 blood alcohol content, arresting documents state.

The crash happened Monday afternoon on Old Highway 91 near the Utah/Arizona border.

According to Pletsch’s booking records he crossed the center line and hit a motorcycle headed the opposite direction.

Responding officers said by the time they got to the scene a LifeFlight team had already arrived and was helping the two motorcyclists.

“I observed as one occupant had a severed left foot and a female passenger who had severed left leg,” records state.

The officer found that Pletsch was driving with a suspended licence out of Ohio.

“Dylan also admitted to having 1 beer earlier and changed his story to a few beers upon completion of the field sobriety testing,” arresting documents state.

He was booked for DUI-with serious bodily injury, driving on a suspended license, and improper lane travel.

