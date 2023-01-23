KANE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was accused of ignoring multiple attempts by law enforcement to stop his speeding vehicle on U.S. 89 in Kane County on Thursday, Jan. 19.

Jacob Reeves, 32, is facing a third-felony charge of failure to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one count of driving on a suspended or revoked license, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, speed contest or exhibition on the highway and reckless driving.

According to the probable cause document, Utah Highway Patrol troopers spotted a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta, which Reeves was later identified as the driver, going 93 mph in a 65 mph zone at milepost 26 on US 89. When troopers tried to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle allegedly accelerated to over 130 mph and quickly sped out of sight.

Other troopers stationed at milepost 30 reportedly tried to stop Reeve’s vehicle the second time, but it sped past them traveling at high speed, the affidavit says. Authorities were reportedly able to spike the vehicle at around milepost 60 and take Reeves into custody.

In an interview with law enforcement, Reeves allegedly admitted to having been stopped by authorities in Kayenta, Ariz., for speeding and driving without a license two hours before Utah troopers tried to do the same. He reportedly told officers that he was aware of the two times troopers attempted to stop him.

The affidavit states that Reeves holds a suspended North Carolina driver’s license.

He is being held at Kane County Jail for the charges previously stated.