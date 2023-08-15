ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) — Police have taken one man into custody after a head-on collision left another man dead in St. George on Tuesday.

Details are limited however the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15. Two trucks collided near 900 West and Sunset Boulevard.

St. George Police spokeswoman Tiffany Mitchell told ABC4 the driver of the smaller truck, identified as Manuel Gomez, 55, died as a result of the collision.

The driver of the other truck, William Western, 47, has been arrested and reportedly faces charges of negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death and reckless driving.

Mitchell confirmed Western is a St. George resident while Gomez is a resident of a neighboring city.

“This is still an active investigation and no further details will be released at this time,” said St. George Police.