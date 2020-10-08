Man arrested after attempting to rob La Verkin convenience store

LA VERKIN, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is in custody after attempting to rob a Maverik convenience store in La Verkin.

Police say, local officers were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to the Maverik located at 465 North State Street on an attempted burglary. Employees and witnesses to the incident told officers that two men came into the store. One man began to distract the employees while the other man, later identified as Eddric Lemontray McDougal, tried to take a set of keys. The keys he was attempting to take opened locks within the store.

Video surveillance captured footage of the incident. In the video footage, McDougal, age 21 from Flint, Michigan, was seen leaving the register area for a couple of minutes before he returned to the register and began to try to manipulate the register with the keys.

Police say that one employee noticed what was happening and immediately called police and provided suspect and vehicle information.

La Verkin City Police, Washington County Sheriff, Springdale Police and Hurricane City Police Department all responded to the incident. The suspect’s car, which was described by the employee, was soon found at a nearby hotel. McDougal was soon found in a maid’s closest on an upper level of the hotel. The other man involved was found in the lobby bathroom of the hotel.

Police say that McDougal admitted to going behind the convenience store’s register and taking keys with the intent of stealing from the store. McDougal was taken into custody and was charged with burglary of a non-dwelling which is a third degree felony.