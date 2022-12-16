WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man who reportedly “just had personal use” amounts of marijuana in his car was arrested by Utah Highway Patrol after a state trooper allegedly found about 104 pounds of it in his vehicle.

Juwuan Leonard, 37, was taken into custody and booked on the second-degree felony charge of marijuana possession of 100 pounds or greater, a Class A misdemeanor of failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, Class B misdemeanors of use or possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance, and the Class C misdemeanor of false personal info with intent to be another actual person.

His passenger, Mariah Maxwell, 28, was also taken into custody and booked on the same second-degree felony and Class B misdemeanors.

The incident took place Tuesday, Dec. 13, when a UHP trooper reportedly saw a car near the state line with window tint darker than allowed by state law. The trooper said he began following the car but stopped after it pulled off the highway and into a neighborhood.

According to the probable cause statement, the trooper pulled the car over after it got back onto I-15 and was seen following another car too closely.

The driver, later identified as Leonard, told the trooper he didn’t have his license, having left it in Las Vegas, according to the document. Leonard allegedly then gave the highway patrol trooper a fake name and birthdate, despite being adamant it was accurate information. That is when the trooper reportedly asked about a THC vape pen he saw in the center console.

“I asked him how much marijuana was in the vehicle,” the trooper said in his statement. “He told me that he had just personal use marijuana in the vehicle that he purchased in Las Vegas, Nevada. I asked him if he had a medical marijuana card and he told me that he did not.”

According to the probable cause document, when the trooper moved to search the vehicle, Leonard allegedly sprinted toward his car to flee the scene. The trooper reportedly tased Leonard and placed him, along with Maxwell, who was sitting in the passenger seat.

“We searched the vehicle and found approximately 104 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle,” the probable cause statement reads. “We also found personal use marijuana and paraphernalia. We also located a large amount of U.S. currency in the purse of the passenger.”

Some of the marijuana found by the trooper was reportedly found in the luggage with clothes reportedly belonging to Maxwell.