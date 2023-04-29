CAPITOL REEF NATL. PARK, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested Friday after he allegedly killed someone by running them over near Chimney Rock in southern Utah.

Andreu Pizarro, 26, was arrested on charges of DUI, a class B misdemeanor, failure to remain at an accident involving death, a third-degree felony, and negligently operating a vehicle resulting in death, a second-degree felony.

The victim, Kurt Lewis Provost, 59, from Santaquin, UT, was driving with his family trying to locate a campsite. Provost was reportedly with his wife, and two young grandchildren in a car. They also had family members driving behind them in a separate car.

According to the witnesses, Pizarro drove past them going approximately 40-60 mph, turned around, and passed them on the left going the same speed. After he was in front of them, Pizarro allegedly performed donuts in the road in front of them. He then turned around again and headed toward them “at a high rate of speed.”

In response, Provost pulled his vehicle off the road and exited the driver’s side, waving at Pizarro to stop, witnesses said. Pizarro did not slow down, and struck Provost, killing him, and then drove away. Provost’s family witnessed this tragedy.

After about 20 minutes, Pizarro called dispatch and turned himself in. When deputies arrested him, he stated, “I thought he was going to shoot me.”

Deputies noted that when Pizarro was arrested, the odor of an alcoholic beverage was detected. They said Pizarro had red and glossy eyes, dilated pupils, muscle tremors, a dry mouth, and eyelid tremors. He also had a slightly slurred speech. According to the arrest report, Pizarro declined a field sobriety test, but deputies are concerned impairment could be a factor.

Deputies ordered a warrant to test Pizarro’s blood and urine and found that he was positive for THC. Further testing is still pending. Pizarro was booked into the Utah County Jail where he will await charges.

Map of Fatal Auto-Ped Accident Courtesy of Utah County Sheriff’s Office