MOAB, Utah (ABC4) — A man is facing charges after allegedly walking into a wedding claiming bombs had been planted in the area, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Aug. 5, a man identified as Connor Freeman Sprague, 30, reportedly interrupted a wedding ceremony at The Whispering Oaks Ranch and told the wedding planner he was wearing a bomb and had planted bombs in the area, according to the probable cause statement.

Sprague was asked to leave and did, but as he was walking away, threw a small handheld radio to the ground, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office. Law enforcement reportedly responded to the area but was unable to locate Sprague at that time.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The next day, the wedding planner contacted law enforcement and told them Sprague had returned to the area, according to the probable cause statement. Authorities reportedly located Sprague about 2.5 miles away from the ranch, detained him, and searched his car after finding marijuana products and drug paraphernalia.

At this time, Sprague reportedly told deputies he had been at the ranch multiple times to take photographs and observe the area. He told law enforcement that on the evening of Aug. 5., he was approached by a male who told him that he had planted bombs, according to the probable cause statement.

Sprague reportedly told deputies that a man told him he had planted bombs and gave him a radio. Sprague then told deputies that he entered the ranch and told a woman about the bomb threat, who seemed unphased and told Sprague to drop the radio and leave, according to the affidavit.

During the vehicle search, deputies reportedly also found cocaine and multiple dangerous weapons, including nunchucks, a bow with arrows, and firearm ammunition. Deputies said that they found two containers of Tannerite, a binary explosive, that appeared to have already been mixed, along with a small plastic bottle with a paper sticking out of the top similar to a Molotov Cocktail, according to the probable cause statement. Deputies reportedly found more radios in the car as well.

Sprague was arrested on two counts of possession, use of weapon of mass destruction, a first-degree felony; possession of hoax weapon of mass destruction, a second-degree felony; threat of terrorism, a second-degree felony; two counts of unlawful possession/purchase/transfer dangerous weapon, a class A misdemeanor; marking of explosive containers, a class B misdemeanor; and several drug-related charges.

Sprague was booked in the Grand County Jail.