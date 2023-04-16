WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man was arrested for threatening and chasing multiple juveniles with a gun on Saturday, April 15, according to the Washington Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Alan Culver-Ashby, 73, faces six counts of aggravated assault (third-degree felony) and one count of felony discharge of a firearm (third-degree felony).

Police responded to the weapons offense call Saturday, found the vehicle in question, and detained the driver, the affidavit states.

During a vehicle search, police reportedly found two loaded revolvers, one of a which was a .38 Special with one round in it that had been fired.

When asked about the incident, Culver-Ashby told police “he was upset regarding their driving and the dust and rocks it kicked up,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states there were six juveniles involved — three in the vehicle and three that were near the front yard of the house they had arrived at — and upon parking their truck, a dark-colored van pulled in behind them and stopped.

The driver of the van, Culver-Ashby, allegedly got out of his van, brandished a revolver, and ordered the juveniles to get on the ground while shooting one round of ammo into the ground.

The juveniles reportedly ran, circling around the house as Culver-Ashby chased them. They were able to get inside the house and secure themselves inside, and Culver-Ashby “eventually left,” the affidavit states.

After leaving the house, Culver-Ashby was then stopped by officers and placed under arrest.

The suspect was booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges previously stated.

“Due to the severity of the incident, number of victims and proximity of the suspect and one of the victims homes, I request Alan be given an enhanced bail and or a no bail,” the affidavit states.

No further information is available at this time.