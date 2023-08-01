BEAVER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) — A man faces several felony charges after reportedly fleeing law enforcement in pursuit, eventually crashing with a Utah Highway Patrol trooper.

Micheal Howard Boren, 42, was arrested for the offenses of assault on peace officer/military with use of dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony; failure to respond to officer’s signal to stop, a third-degree felony; reckless driving, a misdemeanor; and speeding 100 miles per hour or over, an infraction.

Just before midnight on Monday, July 31, a deputy with the Millard County Sheriff’s Office noticed a vehicle traveling at 124 mph in an 80 mph zone on I-15 near milepost 172, according to a probable cause statement. The deputy reportedly turned on their lights, but the driver, identified as Boren, continued at high speeds, according to the statement.

During the pursuit, the deputy reportedly lost Boren for a few minutes when he exited the interstate to hide at milepost 167. Minutes later, the deputy saw Boren in his vehicle again and attempted another traffic stop, but Bowen ignored it, according to court documents.

A Utah Highway Patrol trooper took over the pursuit, and reported Boren weaving in and out of traffic, failing to signal as he changed lanes, and reaching speeds of up to 130 mph.

At one point during the pursuit, Boren reportedly turned his lights off.

Near milepost 117, in Beaver County, Bowen’s vehicle was successfully spiked. Near milepost 114, while a UHP trooper attempted to perform a PIT Manuever on Boren’s vehicle, Boren slammed on his brakes, causing the trooper to crash into the rear end of Boren’s vehicle.

A PIT Manuever, or Precision Immobilization Technique, is a technique used by law enforcement to force a fleeing vehicle to abruptly turn 180 degrees, causing the vehicle to stall and stop, according to the U.S. Department of Justice‘s Office of Justice Programs.

As stated in the probable cause statement, the trooper “could have sustained substantial or fatal injury with that act.”

Boren’s felony charge was committed while on parole, according to court documents. Previously, Boren served 10 years in prison in Colorado for a sex crime and was paroled in December 2022, according to the probable cause statement.