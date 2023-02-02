HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) – A man has been arrested and accused of human trafficking after a routine traffic stop in Washington County allegedly revealed a series of crimes, including traveling with a missing girl from Massachusetts.

Teveon Jarell Cullors-Tillman, 34, was booked into the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and is facing charges of human trafficking for labor (first-degree felony), endangerment of a child (third-degree felony), and harboring a runaway (Class B misdemeanor), among other charges.

The discovery happened on Wednesday, Feb. 1, when a trooper with the Utah Highway Patrol stopped Tillman for alleged speeding and changing lanes without signaling.

During the traffic stop, the Trooper reportedly noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. According to the probable cause affidavit, neither Tillman nor his passenger had a medical marijuana card, prompting the trooper to do a search of the car.

The UHP Trooper reported finding an open container of alcohol in the building as well as marijuana under the passenger front seat and in the driver’s side door.

“Through the course of the incident I became suspicious of further criminal activity and found the female passenger gave a false name and date of birth,” the UHP Trooper wrote in his report. “She was found to be a missing/endangered juvenile listed [in the National Crime Information Center database] out of Massachusetts.”

According to the affidavit, it was found that Tillman and the girl had been communicating online, leading to him allegedly buying her a bus ticket to Denver. Tillman allegedly drove to Denver and picked her up in a rental car. According to police, the girl was “completely dependent on and feared [Tillman] would harm her or her family.”

The affidavit states the girl believed the two were heading to Las Vegas, but Tillman reportedly changed the destination to California after picking her up.

The girl reportedly told police she had been “subject to previous prostitution and made inquiries she would be further involved in prostitution once arriving in Las Vegas.”