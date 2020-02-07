Man accused of driving drunk, smoking pot in front of Washington City police officer

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A man was booked into Washington County jail after arresting documents say he drove drunk and then smoked pot in front of officers.

William E. Mecham, 40, was pulled over initially because of a headlight that was out, arresting documents state.

The officer that pulled him over said his speech was slurred and it smelled like alcohol. There was also an open beer on the back seat floorboard, records state.

“I returned to the driver’s side door of Williams’ vehicle and observed him holding a glass pipe in his hand and with the other hand, placing a green leafy substance inside,” the arresting officers stated. ” I observed William smoke the marijuana and destroy the green leafy substance that I suspected to be marijuana by burning it in the pipe. After William took several inhales of the smoke from the pipe, he set hit down on the driver’s seat and unlocked the door.”

The arresting officer stated in his report that once William was in cuffs in the back of his patrol car he told the officer he needed to vomit. “I opened my rear car door and William immediately

began to vomit on the ground next to my patrol vehicle. The odor of alcohol was very strong at this time.”

Mecham was booked on several charges related to driving under the influence with prior convictions. He was also arrested for driving on a suspended or revoked license, evidence tampering, and possession of drugs and alcohol.

