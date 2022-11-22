ST. GEROGE, Utah (ABC4) — Both northbound and southbound directions of Mall Drive between 110 South and 170 South in St. George are reportedly closed.

The St. George Police Department (SGPD) says that that the closure is a result of a major waterline breakage that has caused “significant road damage” in the area.

The agency advises travelers to use an alternate route to avoid delays in the area, as traffic is being rerouted around the break.

At this time, it is unknown when the road closures will be lifted.

This is a developing story and ABC4 will provide updates as more information becomes available.