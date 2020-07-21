Magnitude 3.7 earthquake strikes remote corner of Utah

ENTERPRISE, Utah (AP) — A minor earthquake struck a remote corner of Utah early Tuesday. The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 3.7 quake shook the desert at 3:44 a.m. local time.

The epicenter was in Utah’s southwest corner, about 14 miles east of Enterprise and 28 miles north of St. George. People also reported feeling it in Hurricane, Utah.

University of Utah Seismograph Stations said a total of 6 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have happened in the same area since since 1962, the largest of which was a magnitude 4.2 temblor in 1981.