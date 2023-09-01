HURRICANE, Utah (ABC4) — Two occupants were observing the Southern Utah thunderstorm in a GMC truck last night when it was struck by lightning, according to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue.

On Thursday around 9:35 p.m., authorities received reports of a possible vehicle fire near the ‘H’ on the hill. Hurricane authorities said the St. George Dispatch Center received multiple calls saying lightning had struck a vehicle.

Hurricane City Police arrived on the scene reportedly finding two people in a GMC truck uninjured. The car however was disabled and wouldn’t start. Police then helped the occupants get down the mountain.

The National Weather Service says the rubber tires and metal shell of a vehicle can protect occupants from lightning when they are inside with the windows rolled up. However, it says it is common for the vehicle to be damaged.

The most common damages to vehicles after a lightning strike include damage to the antenna, electrical system, rear windshield, and tires, according to the NWS.

Southwest Utah was hammered by severe thunderstorms overnight bringing heavy rain and lightning strikes in and around St. George. The storm carrying the southern Utah rain is expected to arrive in the Wasatch Front this afternoon.

The heavy rainfall sparked concerns of flash flooding across southern Utah. As rain continues to fall, the National Weather Service is advising southern Utahns to exercise caution with a Flash Flood Watch in effect through Saturday evening.