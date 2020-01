SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Did you feel it? A small earthquake shook an area near Beaver Thursday evening.

According to the United States Geological Survey and University of Utah Seismograph Stations, the quake occurred about 12 miles from Beaver around 7:30 p.m.

Early reports show the magnitude between 3.9-4.

So far, there have been no reports of any damage.

