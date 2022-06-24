KANAB, Utah (ABC4) – The Left Fork Fire continues to burn since staring on May 9, with only 5% containment as officials are struggling to work against conditions and weather.

It’s prompted an interagency response, meaning several fire and land entities are involved in the Dixie National Forest 10 miles southwest of Bryce Canyon City in the Kanab Creek drainage. It’s burning just over 4,000 acres with 50 structures threatened.

Containment isn’t expected until August 1 and just over 500 firefighters are working to gain some control on the blaze. There are also aircraft involved.

According to a release from fire leaders, crews continue to extinguish any heat sources or smoke and are making progress toward containment in those areas, however the eastern flank is slowly moving through pockets of fuels, creeping down to the 105 Road.

Officials say the fire is behaving as expected and firefighters are working hard to ensure the fire doesn’t go past the road.

The west area of the fire is the most active, but weather is making it challenging for crews.

Officials say there are evacuations at Bryce Woodlands Estates and are asking residents to sign up for the Emergency Notification System alerts which can be found here.