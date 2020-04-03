Lawsuit filed by Utah man who says he contracted E-coli from Jimmy John’s

The Jimmy John’s location on Bluff Street in St. George, Utah, seen on Feb. 26, 2020. | Photo by Chris Reed, St. George News

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A lawsuit was filed in by a Utah man against Jimmy John’s after he said he got sick from E.Coli outbreak linked to sprouts served at the local food chain.

In a press release issued by Marler Clark, The Food Safety Law Firm, and Lance Andrew, P.C., a local Salt Lake City law firm the lawsuit was filed on behalf of Travis Knorr.

The press release states the CDC, public health officials and regulatory officials in several states, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have been investigating a multi-state outbreak of E.Coli infections linked to clover sprouts.

Fifty-eight percent of those infected reported eating sprouts at Jimmy John’s restaurant and the chain reported that all of their restaurants stopped serving clover sprouts on February 24, 2020.

The FDA traceback investigation showed that the common seed lot from Chicago Indoor Gardens was used to grow the sprouts which were served at Jimmy John’s locations where those affected had reported eating.

On February 21, 2020, Knorr ordered a Billy Club sandwich with sprouts from the Jimmy John’s located in Draper. Several days later Knorr started getting sick and his symptoms eventually grew in severity, forcing him to leave work and eventually seek medical treatment.

On March 6, Knorr was informed he had tested positive for E. Coli and his blood work revealed that he was suffering from acute kidney failure and was admitted to the hospital. Four days later Knorr was contacted by the Utah County Health Department confirming his exposure to E. Coli 0103.

As of March 17, 2020, 39 people infected with the outbreak 0103 strain of E. Coli have been reported from six states: Florida (1); Illinois (6); Iowa (3); Missouri (1); Texas (1); and Utah (27).

“Jimmy John’s has had a decades-long problem with sickening customers with bacteria-tainted sprouts,” said William Marler, managing partner at Marler Clark. “In the past Jimmy John’s would stop selling sprouts after an outbreak, only to start up again later. The time has come to put the health of its customers first,” added Marler

The lawsuit states Knorr “suffered injury and damages as a direct and proximate result of the defective and unreasonably dangerous condition of the adulterated food product that Jimmy John’s

manufactured, distributed, or sold.”

The complaint goes on to read “Jimmy John’s had a duty to comply with all statutes, laws, regulations, or safety codes pertaining to the manufacture, distribution, storage, and sale of its food product. Jimmy John’s failed to comply with its duty and was therefore negligent.”

Knorr is seeking compensation for all general, special, incidental, and consequential

damages he suffered and is asking for reasonable attorneys’ fees and costs, to the fullest extent

allowed by law “all such additional and/or further relief as this Court deems just and

equitable.”