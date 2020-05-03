Las Vegas woman injured after jumping in a pool at Gunlock Falls

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Search and rescue crews in Washington County responded to an injury at Gunlock falls.

It happened Saturday afternoon, when the woman in her 30’s from Las Vegas jumped into a pool formed from the falls created by the Gunlock falls reservoir. The woman most likely landed on an unseen boulder in the pool.

The woman was unconscious in the pool for nearly two minutes before someone jumped in and swam her to shore. The Las Vegas woman complained on neck and back pain. She was taken by Life-flight helicopter to Dixie Regional Medical Center.

