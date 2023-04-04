CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) — A Las Vegas man has been sentenced to jail after he pleaded guilty to stealing fuel worth thousands of dollars from gas stations in Cedar City last year.

Yoel Otero Camejo, 50, was sentenced to 150 days in jail on Friday, March 24, at the Fifth District Court in Iron County. Credit will be given for his time served since his arrest. He will also be placed on probation for 40 months following his release and has been ordered to pay around $3,470 in restitution.

According to court documents, Camejo was accused of fuel theft three separate times between November 2022 to January 2023. On Nov. 15, 2022, two vehicles, a white Ford and black Chevrolet Tahoe, were caught on surveillance footage stealing $1,300 worth of fuel at a gas station near 195 South Main Street.

“It was advised a credit card was used to start the pump, but the pump was broken into, and the counter was deactivated, thus leaving the gasoline to be pumped for free,” officials said.

The damage done to the gas pump reportedly amounted to about $600.

Two days later, Iron County deputies were dispatched to the same gas station after two or more individuals were seen on surveillance footage pumping more than 123 gallons of premium gas into a black SUV — possibly a Chevrolet Tahoe — for free.

The affidavit states that two vehicles arrived at the gas station around 5:55 a.m., and one of the occupants managed to manipulate a gas pump, leading to 123 gallons of gas, worth $554, being pumped into the black SUV without charging the credit card used.

On Jan. 9, Cedar City police responded to another gas station on South Main Street on reports that $700 worth of fuel had been stolen, according to the affidavit. Police say a witness managed to jot down the license plates for a white Ford and a black Chevrolet involved in the theft.

Officers then located the white Ford on Interstate 15 and conduct a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Camejo, reportedly had a large gas tank in the back of the vehicle.

When questioned, Camejo allegedly told police he purchased fuel at the South Main Street gas station with cards in his wallet, but none of his cards matched the seven cards used for the transactions. He reportedly also said he visited Cedar City for the first time ever that day to buy gas because it was cheaper.

Camejo pleaded guilty to unlawful acquisition/possession/transfer of a financial card and two counts of theft of motor vehicle fuel on March 21.